UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 18.

In the five-round main event, No. 3-ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) of Trento, Italy takes on No. 4-ranked Jared Cannonier (16-6) of Dallas, Texas.

In the co-main event, No. 8-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) of Akhalkalaki, Georgia faces Joaquim Silva (12-3) of Anapolis, Brazil.

Get UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier results.

