Carlos Adames and Julian Williams battle it out in the main event at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The contest features Comendador, Dominican Republic-born interim WBC middleweight titleholder of Washington Heights, New York up against former unified super welterweight champion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live on Showtime. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 25.

29-year-old Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed via third-round stoppage of Juan Macias Montiel last October in Carson, CA. 33-year-old Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) is looking for his second straight victory, following the win by unanimous decision against Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla last November at The Armory.

The co-main event pits Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida against Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight. Kicking off the action, Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) of Avellaneda, Argentina defends his IBF super flyweight title against Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines. The world champion bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Adames vs Williams tickets

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 24 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN are on sale.

Adames vs Williams tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount+. The date is Saturday, June 24. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams in UK, Australia & other countries

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams live stream information for the UK and Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, June 25. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Adames vs Williams from practically anywhere.

Adames vs Williams undercard

Among the bouts featured on Adames vs Williams undercard, Bryant Perrella (17-3-2, 14 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida faces Jamontay Clark (16-2-1, 7 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) of Osseo, Minnesota meets Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Shawn McCalman (12-0, 6 KOs) of Denver, Colorado takes on Bo Gibbs Jr (23-3, 9 KOs) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Wilner Soto (22-12, 12 KOs) of Canalete, Colombia goes up against Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) of Panabo City, Philippines in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight, Kel Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs) of Linden, Michigan duels Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KOs) of Okmulgee, Oklahoma in an four-rounder at lightweight and Robert Meriwether III (3-0, 2 KOs) of Louisville, Kentucky duels Ezra Rabin (1-1, 1 KOs) of Tucson, Arizona in an four-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Ray Ray Robinson (1-0) of Cincinnati, Ohio fights Ryan Raglin also of (3-9-1, 3 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio in an four-rounder at featherweight.

Adames vs Williams Fight Week schedule of events

A series of events has been scheduled for Adames vs Williams Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (CT).

Thursday, June 22

The final Adames vs Williams pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, June 22 at W Minneapolis – The Foshay – Greatroom 2. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, June 23

The official Adames vs Williams weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, June 23 at W Minneapolis – The Foshay – Greatroom 2. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, June 24

Adames vs Williams fight date is Saturday, June 24. The location is The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. Doors open at 4:30 pm. First fight time forthcoming. Adames vs Williams telecast on Showtime begins at 8 pm (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT).

Adames vs Williams fight card

The current Adames vs Williams lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight – Adames’ interim WBC middleweight title

Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s IBF super flyweight title

Undercard