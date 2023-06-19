Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley battle it out in the main event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, June 24. The contest features Brooklyn’s undefeated NABO super middleweight champion up against former middleweight world title challenger from Ballybofey, Ireland. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live on stream DAZN. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 25.

26-year-old Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) won his previous bout in June 2022 at Hulu Theater by unanimous decision against Roamer Alexis Angulo and made the second successful defense of his belt. 31-year-old Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) was in action this past April in Dublin, where he scored a unanimous decision against Gabor Gorbics and rebounded for the defeat via second-round TKO against Demetrius Andrade in his bid to land the WBO middleweight title.

In the co-main event, Lomza, Poland-born, Brooklyn, New York-based Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) faces Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs) of Danville, Virginia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Berlanga vs Quigley tickets

Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley tickets to witness all the action at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, June 24 are on sale.

Berlanga vs Quigley tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, June 24. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, June 25. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

Berlanga vs Quigley undercard

Among the bouts featured on Berlanga vs Quigley undercard, Reshat Mati (13-0, 7 KOs) of Staten Island, New York faces Dakota Linger (13-5-3, 9 KOs) of Buckhannon, West Virginia in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (3-0, 2 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico takes on Christian Robles (8-0, 3 KOs) of Zapopan, Mexico in an eight-rounder at flyweight. Plus, Khalil Coe (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey meets Buneet Bisla (7-0, 3 KOs) of Surrey, BC, Canada in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Harley Mederos (5-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York goes up against Pedro Vicente Scharbaai (7-5-1, 2 KOs) of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico in an six-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Pablo Valdez (6-0, 5 KOs) of New York, NY duels Demian Daniel Fernandez (14-4, 5 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in an six-rounder at welterweight.

Berlanga vs Quigley fight card

The current Berlanga vs Quigley fight card looks as the following: