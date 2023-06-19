The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its 2023 visit Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24 with UFC Fight Night card taking place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main event live on ESPN+ is a five-round feathereight battle between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In his bid to land the interim title, No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett (18-3) lost his previous bout in February by submission in the second round against Yair Rodriguez. Before that, Sacramento, California’ 35-year-old won five bouts in a row, which includes a split decision against Calvin Kattar, two UDs against Dan Ige and Shane Burgos, and a pair of stoppages of Mirsad Bektic and Michael Johnson.

Undefeated No. 9-ranked contender Ilia Topuria (13-0) last fought in December 2022 when he defeated Bryce Mitchell by submission in the second round. Prior to that, Hall, Germany-born 26-year-old Georgian-Spanish fighter secured three knockouts in a row, eliminating Jai Herbert, Ryan Hall and Damon Jackson.

The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber. No. 9-ranked Ribas (12-3) of Varginha, Brazil is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Viviane Araujo in March. No. 11-ranked Barber (12-2) of Greeley, Colorado is looking for her fifth straight victory, following the win by split decision against Andrea Lee also in March.

Also on the main card, an-all American middleweight bout between Cody Brundage (8-4) and Sedriques Dumas (7-1). Plus, David Onama (10-2) of Uganda takes on Gabriel Santos (10-1) of Brazil at featherweight and Brendan Allen (21-5) meets Bruno Silva (23-8) at middleweight.

On the top of prelims, Neil Magny (27-11) squares off his fellow-American Phil Rowe (10-3) at welterweight. Among other bouts, Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8) of Kazakhstan up against Joshua Van (7-1) of the United States at flyweight, Austen Lane (12-3) of the United States faces off Justin Tafa (6-3) of Australia at heavyweight and Randy Brown (16-5) of Jamaica versus Wellington Turman (18-6) at welterweight.

As well, Mateusz Rebecki (17-1) of Poland goes up against Loik Radzhabov (17-4-1) of Tadjikistan at lightweight, Tabatha Ricci (8-1) of Brazil battles Gillian Robertson (12-7) of Canada at women’s strawweight and Trevor Peek (8-0) of the United States duels Chepe Mariscal (13-6) of Mexico at lightweight. In addition, Jamall Emmers (19-6) faces Jack Jenkins (11-2) of Australia at featherweight and Tatsuro Taira (13-0) of Japan fights Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2) of Brazil at flyweight.

UFC Jacksonville 2023 tickets

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria tickets to witness all the action at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24 are on sale.

UFC Jacksonville 2023 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

UFC Jacksonville 2023 fight card

Main card

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card

Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Trevor Peek vs. Jose Mariscal

Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

In Australia, UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria airs live on Sunday, June 25.