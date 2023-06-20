Subscribe
Carlos Adames on edge of disqualification, KO’s Alexis Salazar with big left hook

Carlos Adames defends interim WBC middleweight title against Julian Williams at The Armory in Minneapolis

WBC interim middleweight champion Carlos Adames is back in the ring on Saturday, June 24 at The Armory in Minneapolis, where he defends his belt against Julian Williams. Ahead of the event, Premier Boxing Champions hit the stream with the video, titled “1-hitter quitter”, featuring the native of Comendador, Dominican Republic, as he battles Alexis Salazar.

The clip sees Adames dominating and knocking Salazar out with a massive left hook. Moments before that, the 29-year-old was warned for holding and threatened with the disqualification. The bout was took place at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia in June 2021.

Going up against former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) makes the first defense of his title. He claimed the belt by knockout in the third round against Juan Macias Montiel last October in Carson, California. Prior to that, he took a majority decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko late 2021 in LA.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Adames vs Williams live on Showtime.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

