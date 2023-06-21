WBC interim middleweight champion Carlos Adames defends his belt against Julian Williams at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout live on Showtime.

Ahead of the event, Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) said that the victory over former unified super welterweight champion Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) would secure his spot as the top contender to challenge the reigning WBC king Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs).

“My time will come where I will show the world that I’m the best middleweight,” Adames said. “A dominant victory on Saturday night will ensure me a fight with Jermall Charlo to see who the real WBC middleweight champion is. It’s been very difficult to get the big names in the ring with me, but I just have to keep winning.”

The native of Comendador, Dominican Republic has undergone the training camp in Las Vegas under the guidance of Bob Santos.

“I had an incredible training camp in Las Vegas with my coach Bob Santos. “We put in a lot of hard work and got some excellent sparring with some very good fighters. My road work was taken to the next level, with a lot of running in high elevation. I’m eating the best foods and feeling great.”

Carlos Adames: My goal is to win by spectacular knockout

The 29-year-old landed the interim belt by knockout in the third round of Juan Macias Montiel last October in Carson. In 2021 Adames took a majority decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko and stopped Alexis Salazar and Byan Medina.

Julian Williams, 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania made his middleweight debut scoring a unanimous decision against Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla last November at The Armory. In May 2019, former unified 154-pound champion claimed the WBA and IBF belts against Jarrett Hurd also by UD.

“I see Williams as a dangerous opponent. “He’s a former world champion who has a lot of experience and he has nothing to lose at this point in his career. I’m expecting a tough fight, but I feel I’m the better fighter in every aspect. I feel I can break him down and end the fight in the middle to late rounds.”

Adames’ sole defeat goes back to November 2019 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Patrick Teixeira in his bid to lift the interim WBO super welterweight belt. Looking for his fifth straight victory, he is sets his goal to win by knockout.

“This is another great opportunity to showcase my talent on the big stage. Showtime is where the stars are born. I can’t wait to show my people back in the Dominican Republic, and here in the U.S., all the hard work that we put into this camp. This is my first main event on Showtime and I’m going to take full advantage of the situation. My goal is to win by spectacular knockout.”

In Australia, Adames vs Williams airs live on Sunday, June 25.