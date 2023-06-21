The rematch between super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest and challenger Sarah Moussaddak has been added to GLORY 88 fight card taking place at Dome de Paris in Paris, France on Saturday, September 9. The pair first met last October at Collision 4 in Arnhem, Netherlands where “Time Bomb” retained her title by unanimous decision.

American 34-year-old Tiffany van Soest (24-6-2, 9 KO) of Torrance, California is a two-time GLORY women’s super bantamweight champion. She regained the belt in November 2019 in Chicago, where she took a unanimous decision against Anissa Meksen in their third fight.

France’s 23-year-old Sarah Moussaddak (8-3, 1 KO) of Valenciennes, Nord rebounded from the defeat against van Soest with the win by UD against Giuliana Cosnard in May in Essen, Germany.

The scheduled for five rounds world championship rematch serves as the co-main event.

In the main event, Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) faces James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) in the heavyweight World Grand Prix qualifier.

In Australia, GLORY 88: Hari vs McSweeney airs live on Sunday, September 10.