UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria airs live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, June 24.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

In the five-round featherweight main event, American No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett (18-3) of Sacramento, California goes up against Hall, Germany-born, Georgian-Spanish undefeated No. 9 Ilia Topuria (13-0). In the co-main event, No. 9-ranked Amanda Ribas (12-3) of Varginha, Brazil and No. 11-ranked Maycee Barber (12-2) of Greeley, Colorado square off at women’s flyweight

Also on the card, Justin Tafa (6-3) of Australia takes on Austen Lane (12-3) of the United States at heavyweight. As well, Gabriel Santos (10-1) of Brazil faces off David Onama (10-2) of Uganda at featherweight. In addition, Bruno Silva (23-8) of Brazil and Brendan Allen (21-5) of the United States meet at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 24. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT.

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria start time in UK

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass. The date is Saturday, June 24. The main card start time is scheduled for 8 pm BST. The preliminary card begins at 4:30 pm BST.

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, June 25. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 1:30 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria from practically anywhere.

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria fight card

The current UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card