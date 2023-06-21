Subscribe
WBD Sports & AEW to develop new mobile game ‘AEW: Figure Fighters’

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and All Elite Wrestling expand their partnership

WBD Sports & AEW announce mobile game AEW: Figure Fighters
CM Punk at AEW Collision | All Elite Wrestling

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and All Elite Wrestling announced the development of a new casual mobile game – “AEW: Figure Fighters”.

This free to play game will feature 3D animated versions of AEW wrestlers battling it out in the ring, allowing fans to expand their fandom and love for the show.

Fans will be able to collect and level up their favorite wrestlers, play in various game modes, and complete numerous challenges.

The development of the game furthers WBD Sports’ commitment to innovation in gaming, supported by an ongoing partnership with Immutable X.

“AEW: Figure Fighters” is in early development and planned for release in 2024.

