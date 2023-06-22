Subscribe
BKFC 45 Hollywood weigh-in results, Palomino vs Lilley

BKFC 45: Palomino vs Lilley

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to Florida on Friday, June 23 with BKFC 45: Palomino vs Lilley taking place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The fight card features a series of bouts with the lightweight title contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Fans can watch BKFC 45 live stream on FITE. In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 24.

In the main event, No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound Luis Palomino (8-0) of Miami, FL defends his lightweight title against top-ranked challenger James Lilley (7-0-1) of Swansea, Wales.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Get BKFC 45: Palomino vs Lilley full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 45 fight card

  • Luis Palomino vs. James Lilley – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title
  • Jake Bostwick vs. Erick Lozano
  • Gee Perez vs. Ryan Carroll
  • Alberto Blas vs. Roberto Armas
  • Stephen Townsel vs. Tyler Winemiller
  • Rene Rodriguez vs. James Dennis
  • Howard Davis vs. Eduardo Peralta
  • Bryan Duran vs. Gilberto Aguilar
  • Mike Lee vs. Drew Nolan
  • Leonardo Perdomo vs. Joseph White
  • Chris Garcia vs. Robert Madrid

