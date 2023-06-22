Caleb Truax vs Burley Brooks on June 24 in Minneapolis, MN

The full lineup of undercard action has been confirmed for Saturday, June 24 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, where Dominican Republic’s Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) defends his interim WBC middleweight title against Philadelphia’s Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) live on Showtime. Headlining the undercard live streamed on YouTube, former world champion Caleb Truax takes on Burley Brooks in a ten-round light heavyweight clash.

Among other bouts, former world champion Jerwin Ancajas takes on Colombia’s Wilner Soto in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, super lightweight prospect Mickel Spencer faces Lyle McFarlane in a four-round bout.

In the co-main event live on Showtime, Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida meets Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. The 12-round telecast opener features IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) of Avellaneda, Argentina up against Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines.

Caleb Truax vs Burley Brooks

A native of Osseo, Minn., Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) will return to fight at The Armory for the third time on Saturday night, as he looks to thrill his hometown fans in his first action since dropping a January 2021 world title fight to Caleb Plant by decision. Truax captured a 168-pound world title in December 2017, traveling to the U.K. to upset James DeGale and bring the belt back to The Gopher State.

He will be opposed by the 27-year-old Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KOs), a Dallas-native who is guided by award-winning trainer Derrick James. Brooks began his career with six victories before losing narrow decisions to Marco Delgado and Cameron Sevilla Rivera. Most recently, Brooks fought Rivera to a split-draw in August 2021.

Jerwin Ancajas vs Wilner Soto

The 31-year-old Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) steps back into action after dropping a pair of decisions in world title fights against Fernando Martinez February and October of 2022. Fighting out of Panabo City, Davao Del Norte, Philippines, Ancajas won the 115-pound title in a lopsided unanimous decision victory over McJoe Arroyo in 2016 where he dropped his opponent in the eighth round and cruised to victory. Ancajas would go on to make nine successful defenses of the title before running into Martinez. He will take on the 32-year-old Soto (22-12,12 KOs), who most recently lost a decision to Jonathan Rodriguez in March.

A native of Canalete, Colombia, Wilner Soto has faced a slew of top fighters throughout his career, including former unified 122-pound champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Kel Spencer vs Lyle McFarlane

Kel Spencer vs (3-0, 2 KOs) is the younger brother of exciting super welterweight Joey Spencer and turned pro in August 2021 with a unanimous decision victory over Eliseo Villalobos. The 19-year-old from Linden, Mich., most recently wowed the crowd at The Armory in February with a sensational first-round stoppage of Margarito Hernandez.

He faces the 26-year-old Lyle McFarlane, who fights out of Tulsa, Okla., and enters this fight having won back-to-back contests.

Adames vs Williams non-televised undercard

The non-televised undercard will feature super middleweight Shawn McCalman (12-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round fight taking on Bo Gibbs Jr. (23-3, 9 KOs). As well, super featherweight prospect Robert Meriwether III (3-0, 2 KOs) battles Ezra Rabin (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-round attraction.

In addition, Cincinnati’s Ray Robinson (1-0) duels Ryan Raglin (3-9-1, 3 KOs) in a four-round featherweight showdown. The full lineup can be found below.

Adames vs Williams fight card

Main card

Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight – Adames’ interim WBC middleweight title

Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s IBF super flyweight title

Undercard

Caleb Truax vs. Burley Brooks, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Wilner Soto, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Kel Spencer vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, lightweight

Non-televised

Shawn McCalman vs. Bo Gibbs Jr, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Robert Meriwether III vs. Ezra Rabin, 4 rounds, featherweight

Ray Ray Robinson vs. Ryan Raglin, 4 rounds, featherweight

In Australia, Adames vs Williams airs live on Sunday, June 25.