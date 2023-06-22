Subscribe
Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams final pre-fight press conference

Carlos Adames defends interim WBC middleweight title against Julian Williams at The Armory in Minneapolis

Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) and Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) square off live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

The contest features Dominican Republic-born Adames defending his interim WBC middleweight title against Williams, former unified super welterweight champion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida goes up against Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight.

In the telecast opener, Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) of Avellaneda, Argentina defends his IBF super flyweight strap against Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Get Adames vs Williams full fight card and start time.

