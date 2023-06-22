Edgar Berlanga primed for Jason Quigley fight in New York

Edgar Berlanga goes up against Jason Quigley at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24. Battling it out in front of his home crowd, Brooklyn’s undefeated favorite puts his NABO super middleweight title on the line. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

“The Chosen One” returns to Hulu Theater for the third consecutive time. In his previous bout last June he scored a unanimous decision against Roamer Alexis Angulo. In March 2022, the 26-year-old similarly defeated Steve Rolls.

Berlanga claimed the vacant belt in October 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he earned a UD against Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

“I’m excited, the build-up has been great, camp has gone well, I’m in my backyard and I’m main event at the garden – it’s big,” Berlanga said.

Going up against Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) – the 31-year-old former world title challenger from Ballybofey, Ireland – Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) steps inside the boxing ring for the first time since he signed with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn. He is ranked No. 4 with WBO and IBF, and No. 6 with WBA.

Edgar Berlanga, Eddie Hearn and Jason Quigley at 10 Jay St in Dumbo, Brooklyn, New York | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

“Eddie has a vision for his fighters. A lot of promoters don’t have a good relationship with their fighters; Eddie and I have been working for five months and we have chemistry already with the whole team, Eddie, Frank Smith, Kevin Rooney – the vibe is different, the energy is good, they want to see me win and go to the top.”

“It was a crazy time when the news got out that I was a free agent. I got a call from Floyd Mayweather, Oscar flew in from LA, PBC were in touch and so, of course, was Eddie. I was anxious, excited; I had a lot of options, but Matchroom came through with the best deal and I’m excited to get started.”

‘I have to go in and handle my business’

“Jason is a great fighter. He thinks I’m overlooking him, maybe I am in the sense that I believe I am on a different level to him. The fights that I want to make happen, I must perform this weekend, I need to look spectacular. So, I am not overlooking him, far from it, but I want to prove that I am better than him.”

“I’ve looked him in the eyes, we’ll do it again on Thursday, and on Friday, and then fight night, it’s on, time to take off the shackles and unleash the beast. There’s going to be more tension as the week goes on – he’s in my hometown, he’s going to be in the trenches on Saturday.”

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley go face to face at 10 Jay St in Dumbo, Brooklyn, New York | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

“I needed the rounds. I am back with Mark Farrait, my coach that created the monster, and that’s amazing. We were separated for three years but now he’s back when the timing is important, and I think you’re going to see something explosive.”

“I have a lot to prove to myself. I have a chip on my shoulder. If the knockout comes that’s great, but I have to go in and handle my business. Look sharp, smart, do my thing.”

In the UK and Australia, Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley airs live on Sunday, June 25.