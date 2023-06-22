Subscribe
Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley final pre-fight press conference

Edgar Berlanga defends WBO NABO super middleweight title against Jason Quigley at The Theater at MSG

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) and Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, June 24. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

The contest features NABO super middleweight titleholder Berlanga of Brooklyn, NY defending his belt against Quigley, former middleweight world title challenger of Ballybofey, Ireland. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) of Lomza, Poland goes up against Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs) of Danville, Virginia. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Reshat Mati (13-0, 7 KOs) faces Dakota Linger (13-5-3, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight and Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Christian Robles (8-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at flyweight. Plus, Khalil Coe (5-0-1, 3 KOs) meets Buneet Bisla (7-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight.

Get Berlanga vs Quigley full fight card and start time.

