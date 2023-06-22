Subscribe
Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin new main event on July 1 Toledo, Zhan Kossobutskiy forced to withdraw

Jared Anderson makes homecoming debut against former world champion Charles Martin

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin on July 1 Toledo, OH
Jared Anderson victorious over Luis Eduardo Pena at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV, USA on October 31, 2020 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jared Anderson has a new opponent for his homecoming bout on Saturday, July 1 at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio where he takes on former world champion Charles Martin. “The Real Big Baby” was originally scheduled to face Zhan Kossobutskiy of Kazakhstan. The latter who was forced to withdraw due to a delay in obtaining his VISA.

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight. Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+.

Undefeated knockout artist Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) has only been extended past three rounds twice in a career that began with a first-round stoppage in October 2019. From April 2021 to December 2022, he notched five consecutive second-round knockouts, including one over the normally durable Jerry Forrest. Anderson began his 2023 campaign in April with a third-round stoppage over the previously undefeated George Arias.

“We weren’t going to let anything spoil the Toledo party,” Anderson said. “I have a new opponent, but it will be the same outcome.”

Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs), a 37-year-old St. Louis native, captured the IBF heavyweight world title in January 2016 with a third-round TKO over Vyacheslav Glazkov. Martin lost his title to Anthony Joshua less than three months later, but he has remained a force on the heavyweight scene. He is 6-2 since the Joshua setback, including a highlight-reel stoppage over Gerald Washington in 2020. Martin is coming off a fourth-round knockout against Devin Vargas last September in Los Angeles.

“I’ve always said I will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime,” Martin said. “If I have to fight on less than two weeks’ notice to get a big opportunity, so be it. I’m ready. And since I can’t get the best guys from my generation to fight me, I’ll fight the best guy from the new generation. My goal is to become a two-time heavyweight champion. I have to beat Jared Anderson to accomplish my goal.”

In the co-feature, Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov takes on Raphael Akpejiori of Nigeria. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight. The current lineup can be found below.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Anderson vs Martin fight card

Main card

  • Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • DeAndre Ware vs. Decarlo Perez, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Jonathan Montrel, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Dante Benjamin vs. Mirady Lubanzadio Zola, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Rance Ward, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Nicklaus Flaz, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Alex de Oliveira, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Tyler McCreary vs. Deivi Julio, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

In Australia, Anderson vs Martin airs live on Sunday, July 2.

