Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens on Aug 5 in Dallas, TX

The first bout has been made official for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz undercard at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5 pitting Chris Avila against Jeremy Stephens. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds boxing bout at 168-pound catchweight. The event airs live on DAZN.

“Chris is the first fighter signed under the Real Fight, Inc. banner and his career in combat sports speaks to what the brand represents,” said Zach Rosenfield, President of Real Fight, Inc (via press release sent out by Most Valuable Promotions). “Jeremy has built a career on explosive fights that the fans love and matches up with Chris’s desire to fight an accomplished opponent who is willing to stand in the center of the ring and fight him.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens

Chris Avila (3-1) won his previous boxing bout in April by unanimous decision against Paul Bamba. Last October he defeated Mikhail Varshavski aka “Doctor Mike” also by UD, after returning to “The Sweet Science” late 2021 with the win by majority decision against Anthony Taylor. Earlier in his career Stockton, California’s 30-year-old secured 8-9 in MMA, winning his most recent bout in July 2021 via stoppage of Jon Kennedy. He also won 1 out of three fights in Bellator MMA and lost a couple of fights inside the UFC Octagon.

“My last three fights I have settled the score with Taylor, and beat up a doctor and a dork,” Chris Avila said. “I’m looking for the best fights and the toughest fights. Jeremy has been around a long time and fought everyone in MMA. But he hasn’t fought me so let’s see what’s up over 8-rounds on August 5th in Dallas.”

Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) made his pro boxing debut in April when he faced former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in a six-round bout that ended in a majority draw. Des Moines, Iowa-borm, Chula Vista, California-based 37-year-old also recorded 29-21, 1 NC in MMA. In his most recent fight at PFL 10 in November 2022 he was submitted by Natan Schultein the second round. Over the course of his run in the UFC, Stephens landed three “Knockout of the Night” awards and six “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

“I am super excited to be in these times of MMA mixing with boxing – it is a huge opportunity,” Jeremy Stephens said. “And to have all the eyes in the world on this card, I plan on stealing the f***ing show and giving the fans the ‘too hot for TV’ type performance that I always bring. I have a game opponent, and I’m going to highlight and leave people in memory of my performance. Knowing the world is watching me being my authentic self gets me pumped and I love it! This is life right now, LFG. War!”

In the main event, YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (6-1, 4, KOs) goes up against former UFC star Nate Diaz, who makes his pro boxing debut. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at 185-pound catchweight.

In the ten-round co-main event, Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her undisputed featherweight title against her old rival and former world champion Heather Hard (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC). Serrano dethroned Hardy by unanimous decision in September 2019 and claimed her WBO title.

Other bouts featured on Paul vs Diaz undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 6.