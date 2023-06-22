Slawa Spomer and Felice Moncelli square off in the main event live stream from Eisstadion in Heilbronn, Germany on Saturday, June 24. The contest features undefeated local favorite defending his WBO ‘Global’ super welterweight belt against Felice Moncelli of Italy. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Spomer (17-0, 8 KOs) started his pro career in 2018 with a first-round knockout win against Robizoni Omsarashvili. In 2020, he dropped down to junior middleweight to defeat Philipp Wiesenhofer for a German title and has since made his mark in the division with wins over then-unbeaten Jose Gregorio Suero in November 2021 and a first-round stoppage against Victor Ionascu in June 2022. Last December, the 30-year-old defeated Egzon Maliqaj via 10-round unanimous decision. Ranked No. 10 by the WBO, Spomer looks to inch closer to a world title opportunity.

Moncelli (24-7-1, 6 KOs) is an 11-year veteran who returns after a seventh-round TKO victory in a rematch against previously undefeated contender Ahmad Ali last September.

How to watch Slawa Spomer vs Felice Moncelli

Boxing fans can watch Slawa Spomer vs Felice Moncelli live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, June 24. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Spomer vs Moncelli from practically anywhere.

Spomer vs Moncelli undercard

Among Spomer vs Moncelli undercard bouts, former world title challenger Vincent Feigenbutz (35-3, 31 KOs) makes his 2023 debut in an eight-round middleweight fight against hard-hitting Argentinean Marcos Jesus Cornejo (19-7, 18 KOs). Feigenbutz is 4-0 with three knockouts since challenging Caleb Plant for the IBF super middleweight world title in February 2020.

Undefeated Hamsat Shadalov (5-0, 1 KO) will face South Africa’s David Rajuili (13-10-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round lightweight tilt. Shadalov, who represented Germany at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, will make his third appearance of 2023 after decision wins over Claudio Lionel Baldomir in March and Khvicha Gigolashvili in May.

Junior welterweight phenom Hugo Micallef (6-0) will battle Poland’s Michal Bulik (6-3, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder. Micallef, the only active professional boxer from Monaco, signed with Top Rank in 2021 following an extensive international amateur career.

In a clash between two undefeated junior middleweights, Germany’s Paul Wall (4-0, 2 KOs) and Moroccan standout Sifeddine El Moussamih (2-0, 1 KO) will collide in a six-rounder.

Spomer vs Moncelli fight card

The announced Spomer vs Moncelli fight card looks as the following: