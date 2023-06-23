AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV available in select theaters, bars & restaurants

Following the successful inaugural show last year, Joe Hand Promotions is bringing back the popular “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” pay-per-view to select movie theaters, bars and restaurants across North America and Canada this Sunday, June 25, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, will play host to highly anticipated return of the groundbreaking “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” pay-per-view, which will feature marquee matchups between members of AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s world-class rosters.

To locate a theater or another establishment showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions website.

The stacked card will include the following match-ups:

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Sanada (c) vs. Jack Perry

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Daniel Garcia

Owen Hart Cup: CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii

Sting, Darby Allin & TBA vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki

Owen Hart Cup: Athena vs. Billie Starkz (Zero Hour)

*Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Sunday’s event.

“The ‘Forbidden Door’ event has the professional wrestling community buzzing,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “AEW continues to create exciting events that bring fans together in community settings. Fans can expect to catch this event at select Dave & Buster’s, Tom’s Watch Bar locations and many of America’s premier movie theaters.”

Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and restaurants, is making “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” available in select theaters, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Marcus Theaters, and others in the United States. Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas will be showing in Canada.

In Australia and other selected countries, pro wrestling fans can watch AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door live stream on FITE.