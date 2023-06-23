BYB Extreme Fighting Series is expanding to an international audience with its BYB 18 Inaugural Police Gazette International Cup taking place at Indigo at The O2 in London on Sunday, June 25.

The card consists of nine matchups featuring U.S. fighters against UK fighters. The team scoring the majority of victories will be awarded the Police Gazette International Cup. The lineup can be found below.

BYB events provide quick, action-filled bouts in the smallest fighting surface in combat sports, known as BYB’s patented “Trigon”. Fights are decided by the fighters and not the judges, with a 90% knock-out/finish rate.

BYB Extreme Fighting Series is a bare knuckle fighting organization founded in 2015 by former MMA fighter and current brand ambassador Dhafir (“Dada 5000”) Harris, and former NASCAR team owner Mike Vazquez, whose HRT Motorsports was NASCAR’s first Hispanic team.

BYB’s success can be attributed to its management team with more than 50 years of combined experience in the combat sports industry. From its onset, BYB has created its own stars, rather than relying on stars from other disciplines without long-term interest in bare knuckle fighting. The result is fighters with solid reputations, promoted through professionalism and respect.

BYB 18 fight card