Subscribe
HomePress Release

BYB Extreme brings bare knuckle fighting to Indigo at The O2 in London on June 25

BYB Extreme Fighting Series

Bare KnuckleNewsPress Release
Newswire
BYB Extreme Brings Bare Knuckle Fighting to London's Indigo at the O2, June 25
Tommy Turner | BYB Extreme Fighting Series

BYB Extreme Fighting Series is expanding to an international audience with its BYB 18 Inaugural Police Gazette International Cup taking place at Indigo at The O2 in London on Sunday, June 25.

The card consists of nine matchups featuring U.S. fighters against UK fighters. The team scoring the majority of victories will be awarded the Police Gazette International Cup. The lineup can be found below.

BYB events provide quick, action-filled bouts in the smallest fighting surface in combat sports, known as BYB’s patented “Trigon”. Fights are decided by the fighters and not the judges, with a 90% knock-out/finish rate.

BYB Extreme Fighting Series is a bare knuckle fighting organization founded in 2015 by former MMA fighter and current brand ambassador Dhafir (“Dada 5000”) Harris, and former NASCAR team owner Mike Vazquez, whose HRT Motorsports was NASCAR’s first Hispanic team.

BYB’s success can be attributed to its management team with more than 50 years of combined experience in the combat sports industry. From its onset, BYB has created its own stars, rather than relying on stars from other disciplines without long-term interest in bare knuckle fighting. The result is fighters with solid reputations, promoted through professionalism and respect.

BYB 18 fight card

  • Tommy Turner vs. Barrie Jones (C)
  • Jarome Hatch (C) vs. Marko Martinjak
  • Will Chope vs. Tom Stokes
  • Shelby Cannon vs. Tamlyn Kappen
  • LT Nelson vs. Dan McGraffin
  • Robert Serna vs. George Hillyard
  • Jon Barnard vs. Tony Lafferty
  • Matt Phillips vs. Paul Hilz
  • Ryan Jett vs. Martin Reffell

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.