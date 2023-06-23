Carlos Adames vows to ‘overwhelm’ Julian Williams, who promises ‘spectacular performance’

Dominican Republic’s Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) defends his interim WBC middleweight title against Philadelphia’s former unified champion Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout live on Showtime. Ahead of the showdown, the fighters hosted the final pre-fight press conference, previewed their clash and came face to face.

During the fight week, Carlos Adames was welcomed by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night at Target Field as he exchanged a glove and jersey with Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez before the Twins hosted the Boston Red Sox. Adames also met with fellow Dominican and visiting Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers, gifting him a personalized glove.

Also partaking in the press conference was Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who meets Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida in the ten-round co-main event bout at super welterweight.

Plus, IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) of Avellaneda, Argentina and challenger Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines, who meet in the 12-round telecast opener.

Fighters at the Adames vs Williams final press conference ahead of their respective bouts at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, USA on June 24, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Here is what the fighters had to say:

Carlos Adames

“I’ve been in the gym training hard with a spectacular team. Williams is bait on a hook ready to get devoured by the big fish. He should know that he’s in a bad spot right now.

“I can feel him shaking. If you’re hesitant, it’s because you don’t know what you’re getting into. I want him to tell us how he really feels.

“I’m here to give a great fight to the fans of Minneapolis. I’m very thankful to be fighting here and to be embraced by the city.

Carlos Adames and Julian Williams at the final press conference ahead of their bout at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, USA on June 24, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“If you’ve seen me hurt, that’s because you have bad eyesight. I’m right here and I’m gonna be at my best on Saturday night

“If you like this back and forth, you’ll love the fight. I’m glad this was fun, but I want everyone to know that I’m bringing my best. Julian has no idea what he’s getting into. I’m gonna overwhelm him.

“I’m going to have to be steady in the ring and work a lot, especially early. I’m going to be patient, follow my game plan and the win is going to come because of how steady I am in the ring.

“Even though the fans in the Dominican Republic are far away, they motivate me to win not just for myself, but for all of them.

“It was great to meet Pablo Lopez at the Twins game. Baseball has always been part of my life, and to be embraced for my accomplishments at the highest level of boxing by a first-class franchise like the Twins meant a lot to me. Minneapolis is a great sports town, and I hope Twins fans come out to enjoy a great fight on Saturday night as well.”

Julian Williams

“I’ve watched tape on him and he’s not unbeatable. He’s a good fighter, but I’ve seen him down, I’ve seen him tired and I’ve seen him hurt. He’s no boogeyman.

“This fight can definitely rejuvenate my career. I don’t think people fear him yet. He only hit the scene last year. All that about him being avoided is just talk.

“I’m not letting Adames know anything and I don’t have to say anything. We’re gonna show up and settle it in the ring like men on Saturday night.

Julian Williams at the final press conference ahead of his bout against Carlos Adames at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, USA on June 24, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“This dude is a bully. I don’t have to go back and forth with him and argue about what we’re gonna do. I’m gonna show up on Saturday night. Believe it.

“I’m locked in. I know what this is and I know what he is. It’s gonna show up in the fight. I’m a man and you cannot scare me.

“I’m going to deliver a spectacular performance on Saturday night. The fans can definitely expect that. I’m getting my hand raised.”

Luis Arias

“I think for this fight, all the pressure is on Lubin. We have to see what he’s like. He’s got a lot of questions he has to answer.

“I’m the worst type of fight for Lubin. We’re gonna find out immediately how that chin is holding up because I’m in dog shape. So I’m coming to make my statement and put my name in the mix.

Luis Arias at the final press conference ahead of his bout against Erickson Lubin at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, USA on June 24, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“Once I knock Lubin off, that’ll be two top contenders I’ve knocked off. It’s all about timing. My title shot is coming. After Saturday night, you’re gonna see that I’m a top dog. You’re gonna have to mention me among the best in the division.

“Lubin is not Superman. He’s a human and he’s gonna have to figure out if he can bounce back. I know exactly how him and his team train. I sparred two world champions getting ready for this fight. I was sparring Adames. So there’s nothing that Lubin can do that I haven’t seen before.

“Saturday I’m gonna show who the real Luis Arias is. I’ve had a great training camp for this fight and I’ve had my mind set on Lubin for almost a year. I’ve been ready for this fight. You’re gonna see a prime, fresh Luis Arias.”

Fernando Martinez

“It’s not gonna be easy for him. He’s going to have to lay It all out in the ring to win that belt. For me, this is the battlefield. The fans are going to be the winner.

“He thinks he’s hungry, but I’m hungrier. I’m going to put on a show and prove to everyone that I’m not only the champion, but I’m the champion who’s going to be here for years to come.

Fernando Martinez at the final press conference ahead of his bout against Jade Bornea at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, USA on June 24, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“The fans here are going to see that I’m the ‘mini Mike Tyson’. You’re going to love watching me fight. I’m going to go out there and give the best that I have. You’re not gonna want to miss one second of this fight.

“I’m going to keep fighting until the final bell. I’ve prepared hard and I know that I’m prepared to be at my best on Saturday night.”

Jade Bornea

“For me this is the most important fight of my career. I’ve sacrificed everything in the last year to earn this chance to take on the reigning champion.

“This has been my dream. I’ve worked so hard to become world champion. I’m not going to give an inch. I know that I can’t waste this opportunity to become world champion.

IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez and challenger Jade Bornea at the final press conference ahead of their bout at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, USA on June 24, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“I am ready for anything that Martinez brings to me in the fight. I’ve prepared for this for a long time, so I know exactly what I have to do.”

In Australia, Adames vs Williams airs live on Sunday, June 25.