Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams weigh-in results

Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) and Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) battle it out live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The contest features interim WBC middleweight titleholder of the Dominican Republic defending his belt against former unified super welterweight champion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

In the co-main event, Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida faces Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight.

In the telecast opener, Argentina’s Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) defends his IBF super flyweight strap against Philippines’ Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs). The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Get Adames vs Williams full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Adames vs Williams fight card

Main card

Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight – Adames’ interim WBC middleweight title

Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s IBF super flyweight title

Undercard

Caleb Truax vs. Burley Brooks, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Wilner Soto, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Kel Spencer vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, lightweight

Non-televised