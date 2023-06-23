Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams weigh-in results

Carlos Adames defends interim WBC middleweight title against Julian Williams at The Armory in Minneapolis

BoxingNewsVideo
Newswire

Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) and Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) battle it out live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The contest features interim WBC middleweight titleholder of the Dominican Republic defending his belt against former unified super welterweight champion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

In the co-main event, Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida faces Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight.

In the telecast opener, Argentina’s Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) defends his IBF super flyweight strap against Philippines’ Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs). The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Get Adames vs Williams full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Adames vs Williams fight card

Main card

  • Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight – Adames’ interim WBC middleweight title
  • Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s IBF super flyweight title

Undercard

  • Caleb Truax vs. Burley Brooks, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jerwin Ancajas vs. Wilner Soto, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Kel Spencer vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, lightweight

Non-televised

  • Shawn McCalman vs. Bo Gibbs Jr, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Robert Meriwether III vs. Ezra Rabin, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Ray Ray Robinson vs. Ryan Raglin, 4 rounds, featherweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.