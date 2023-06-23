Claressa Shields receives second career ESPYS nomination for ‘Best Boxer’

Boxing superstar Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields continued her monumental 2023 by earning her second-career ESPYS nomination for “Best Boxer” at the upcoming awards show on July 12.

Shields was already one of just three women since 2008 to be recognized in the category, along with Holly Holm and Katie Taylor, having earned a nomination for the 2021 ESPYS, and is the only woman to receive multiple nominations in that time span.

The Flint, Michigan-native and two-division undisputed champion is nominated alongside men’s boxing standouts Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson, signifying Shields’ place as one of the biggest stars in boxing today. Fresh off a dominating defense of her undisputed middleweight crown earlier this month, Shields aims to continue breaking barriers as she has done ever since lacing up a pair of gloves.

‘There is no better candidate than the G.W.O.A.T’

“I’m proud that this is my second time being nominated,” said Shields. “This year for the ESPYS the G.W.O.A.T. is against the men. I’m super happy to even be nominated, but I believe it’s about time a woman beat the men. I’ve been best female fighter in the world the past six years; now it’s time for a woman to be considered the best regardless of gender. It’s our time to shine and be recognized!”

“This is a more than worthy nomination for a generational athlete who is using her incredible talent to progress change and equality,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions, Shields’ promoter. “How powerful would it be for woman boxer to win an ESPY?! And there is no better candidate than the G.W.O.A.T.!”

Fans can vote for Shields through ESPN.com. The awards show will take place Wednesday, July 12 and air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.