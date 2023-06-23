Subscribe
HomePress Release

Claressa Shields receives second career ESPYS nomination for ‘Best Boxer’

G.W.O.A.T.

BoxingNewsPress Release
Newswire
Claressa Shields receives second career ESPYS nomination for Best Boxer
Claressa Shields | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Boxing superstar Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields continued her monumental 2023 by earning her second-career ESPYS nomination for “Best Boxer” at the upcoming awards show on July 12.

Shields was already one of just three women since 2008 to be recognized in the category, along with Holly Holm and Katie Taylor, having earned a nomination for the 2021 ESPYS, and is the only woman to receive multiple nominations in that time span.

The Flint, Michigan-native and two-division undisputed champion is nominated alongside men’s boxing standouts Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson, signifying Shields’ place as one of the biggest stars in boxing today. Fresh off a dominating defense of her undisputed middleweight crown earlier this month, Shields aims to continue breaking barriers as she has done ever since lacing up a pair of gloves.

‘There is no better candidate than the G.W.O.A.T’

“I’m proud that this is my second time being nominated,” said Shields. “This year for the ESPYS the G.W.O.A.T. is against the men. I’m super happy to even be nominated, but I believe it’s about time a woman beat the men. I’ve been best female fighter in the world the past six years; now it’s time for a woman to be considered the best regardless of gender. It’s our time to shine and be recognized!”

“This is a more than worthy nomination for a generational athlete who is using her incredible talent to progress change and equality,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions, Shields’ promoter. “How powerful would it be for woman boxer to win an ESPY?! And there is no better candidate than the G.W.O.A.T.!”

Fans can vote for Shields through ESPN.com. The awards show will take place Wednesday, July 12 and air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.