Edgar Berlanga ‘ready to perform’ against Jason Quigley, who is ‘here to win’

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley battle it out live on DAZN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24. The contest features Brooklyn’s undefeated NABO super middleweight titleholder up against former world title challenger of Ireland. Two days away from their 12-round clash, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

26-year-old local favorite Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) fight at Hulu Theater for the third time in a row, following his bout last June against Roamer Alexis Angulo, when he retained his belt by unanimous decision. Going up against 31-year-old Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs), “The Chosen One” makes the third defense of his title.

“It’s a big night on Saturday,” Berlanga said. “It’s been a year layoff, we’re home with a new promoter, and I am ready to perform. I don’t put too much pressure on myself, other people are trying to say Jason is an easy fight, but I know it’s a difficult fight, we’ve prepared well for that, he’s not going to stand in the middle of the ring, we’ve been prepping well for him, I have a lot of respect for him and his team, but we’re going to handle business.”

“I want to thank all my fans for buying tickets, another sold out show, it’s a blessing. I feel great, I’m ready to go. For me there are bigger fish out there, the GGGs, the Charlo’s, these are the guys I want to get in the ring with, I feel I am ready and seasoned to get in with them, but I must beat the shit out of Jason Quigley this weekend, that’s what it is.”

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley at the final press conference ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

‘I’ve been the underdog my whole career’

Quigley last fought in April in Dublin, where he defeated Gabor Gorbics by unanimous decision. With the win he rebounded for the defeat suffered in his bid to claim the WBO middleweight title against Demetrius Andrade in November 2021.

“I back myself all the way,” Quigley. “The training that I have done, the stuff that we’ve been through, come through, progressed from; I know I am the better man. Edgar is a great fighter, I’ve come here to win, and that’s going to make it a great fight. But I am the man, I’m here to progress my career and my life.”

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“I’ve been the underdog my whole career and even as an amateur, we’ve been going into the Lion’s Den since day one. I’ve handled hostile environments, it’s nothing to concern me and I have so much belief in myself, my team, the work we have done, I know what can come from winning this fight and that’s what excites me. The only think in my head is Edgar, not any other fighter, it’s just him and Saturday night.”

In the UK and Australia, Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley airs live on Sunday, June 25.