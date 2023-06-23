Subscribe
Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley weigh-in results

Edgar Berlanga defends WBO NABO super middleweight title against Jason Quigley at The Theater at MSG

Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) and Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) square off live on DAZN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, June 24. The contest features undefeated NABO super middleweight champion of Brooklyn defending his belt against former middleweight world title challenger from Ballybofey, Ireland. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

In the co-main event, Poland’s Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) faces Danville, Virginia’s Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Reshat Mati (13-0, 7 KOs) takes on Dakota Linger (13-5-3, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Christian Robles (8-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at flyweight.

Get Berlanga vs Quigley full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Berlanga vs Quigley fight card

Main card

  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title
  • Adam Kownacki vs. Joe Cusumano, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Reshat Mati vs. Dakota Linger, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs. Christian Robles, 8 rounds, flyweight

Undercard

  • Khalil Coe vs. Buneet Bisla, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Pablo Valdez vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Ofacio Falcon vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 6 rounds, lightweight

