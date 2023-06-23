Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley weigh-in results

Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) and Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) square off live on DAZN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, June 24. The contest features undefeated NABO super middleweight champion of Brooklyn defending his belt against former middleweight world title challenger from Ballybofey, Ireland. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

In the co-main event, Poland’s Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) faces Danville, Virginia’s Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Reshat Mati (13-0, 7 KOs) takes on Dakota Linger (13-5-3, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Christian Robles (8-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at flyweight.

Get Berlanga vs Quigley full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Berlanga vs Quigley fight card

Main card

Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title

Adam Kownacki vs. Joe Cusumano, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Reshat Mati vs. Dakota Linger, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs. Christian Robles, 8 rounds, flyweight

Undercard