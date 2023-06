UFC Jacksonville weigh-in results, Emmett vs Topuria

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria airs live on ESPN+ from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Sacramento, California’s No. 5-ranked featherweight contender Josh Emmett (18-3) takes on Georgian-Spanish undefeated No. 9-ranked Ilia Topuria (13-0) in a five-round bout.

In the co-main event, No. 9-ranked women’s flyweight contender Amanda Ribas (12-3) of Varginha, Brazil faces No. 11-ranked Maycee Barber (12-2) of Greeley, Colorado.

Get UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

UFC Jacksonville fight card

Main card

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card