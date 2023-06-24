Subscribe
Best Shots: Olivier Aubin-Mercier KO’s Anthony Romero at PFL 6 in Atlanta

2023 PFL Regular Season

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs Anthony Romero
Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Anthony Romero in their 2023 PFL Regular Season bout at PFL 6 at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA, USA on Friday, June 23, 2023 | PFL MMA

Olivier Aubin-Mercier stopped Anthony Romero in the main event of PFL 6 live stream on ESPN+ from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA on Friday, June 23. The 2022 PFL lightweight champion came out on top over his fellow-Canadian by knockout with knee at 28 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, “The Canadian Gangster” improved to 19-5 and secured his eighth win in a row. The 24-year-old is looking for his second consecutive PFL crown and million dollar payday.

PFL 6 featured twelve bouts in total topped by the fighters in the lightweight and welterweight divisions looking to advance to the 2023 PFL Playoffs, following a series of showcase matchups.

2023 PFL Playoffs begin on Friday, August 4 in San Antonio, TX.

Anthony Romero
Anthony Romero | PFL MMA
Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Olivier Aubin-Mercier | PFL MMA
Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Olivier Aubin-Mercier | PFL MMA
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs Anthony Romero
Olivier Aubin-Mercier knocks out Anthony Romero | PFL MMA
In Australia, the event aired live on Stan Sport on Saturday, June 24.

Get all PFL 6: Aubin-Mercier vs Romero results.

