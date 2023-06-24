Subscribe
BKFC 45 results, Palomino vs Lilley

BKFC 45: Palomino vs Lilley

BKFC 45 airs live stream from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Davie, Florida on Friday, June 23. In the main event, Luis Palomino (8-0) puts his lightweight title on the line facing off James Lilley (7-0-1). The contest pits top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter of Miami, FL against No. 1-ranked contender of Swansea, Wales.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, June 24.

In the co-main event, Jake Bostwick (2-2-1) takes on his fellow-American Erick Lozano (1-1). Also on the card, Howard Davis (3-1-1) of the United States goes up against Eduardo Peralta (0-1) of Mexico.

Among other bouts, Bryan Duran (3-0) of Cuba squares off against Gilberto Aguilar (0-3) of Mexico. As well, Rene Rodriguez (4-2) meets James Dennis (1-1) and Gee Perez (2-0) battles Ryan Carroll (0-1) in the all-American fights. Plus, Alberto Blas (1-0) of Cuba duels Roberto Armas (1-1) of the United States. In addition, Stephen Townsel (3-2) clashes with his fellow-American Tyler Winemiller (1-1). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 45: Palomino vs Lilley

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, June 23
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
Prelims: 12 am BST / 9 am AEST

BKFC 45 fight card

Get BKFC 45: Palomino vs Lilley full fight card results below.

Main card

  • Luis Palomino def. James Lilley by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46) – retains BKFC lightweight title
  • Jake Bostwick def. Erick Lozano by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46)
  • Howard Davis def. Eduardo Peralta by KO (R1 at 1:36)
  • Bryan Duran def. Gilberto Aguilar by TKO (doctor stoppage, R3 at 2:00)
  • James Dennis def. Rene Rodriguez by TKO (R2 at 1:32)
  • Gee Perez def. Ryan Carroll by KO (R1 at 1:52)
  • Alberto Blas def. Roberto Armas by TKO (R1 at 0:47)
  • Dillion Winemiller def. Stephen Townsel by KO (R2 at 1:07)

Prelims

  • Leonardo Perdomo def. Joseph White by KO (R1 at 1:18)
  • Chris Garcia def. Robert Madrid by TKO (doctor stoppage, R3 at 2:00)
  • Mike Lee def. Drew Nolan by KO (R1 at 1:26)

