Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams prelims

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams free prelims air live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the preliminary bouts, Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) of Osseo, Minnesota takes on Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) of the Philippines faces Wilner Soto (22-12, 12 KOs) of Canalete, Colombia in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Kel Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs) of Linden, Michigan meets Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KOs) of Okmulgee, Oklahoma in a four-rounder at 142-pound contracted weight.

In the 12-round main event, Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his interim WBC middleweight title against former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the 10-round co-main event, Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida goes up against Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 157-pound contracted weight.

In the 12-round telecast opener, Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina defends his IBF super flyweight title against Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of the Philippines.

In Australia, Adames vs Williams airs live on Sunday, June 25.