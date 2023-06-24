Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams prelims

Showtime Championship Boxing

BoxingNewsVideo
Newswire

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams free prelims air live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the preliminary bouts, Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) of Osseo, Minnesota takes on Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) of the Philippines faces Wilner Soto (22-12, 12 KOs) of Canalete, Colombia in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Kel Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs) of Linden, Michigan meets Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KOs) of Okmulgee, Oklahoma in a four-rounder at 142-pound contracted weight.

In the 12-round main event, Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his interim WBC middleweight title against former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the 10-round co-main event, Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida goes up against Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 157-pound contracted weight.

In the 12-round telecast opener, Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina defends his IBF super flyweight title against Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of the Philippines.

In Australia, Adames vs Williams airs live on Sunday, June 25.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.