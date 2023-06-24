Dominican Republic’s Carlos Adames defends his interim WBC middleweight belt against Philadelphia’s Julian Williams at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, June 24. Ahead of the event, Showtime Sports has released a video feature showcasing the rising middleweight star’ hunger to achieve new heights and the former unified world champion’s burning desire to return to his dominant ways.

Adames and Williams square off in the 12-round bout live on Showtime in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

In the video feature produced by Alexis Arguello, Jr., Carlos Adames opens up about the heartbreaking loss of his unborn child prior to his fight against Juan Macias Montiel last October and how that pain fueled him to go on to win the belt.

“Life will come full of surprises,” says the 29-year-old Dominican who has risen to become one of the most feared punchers in the division. “For me, that was a surprise. I was very disciplined and I continue to be disciplined. I think that big things are coming my way.”

On the other hand, Philadelphia’s former unified 154-pound world champion Julian Williams, finds his motivation in becoming a champion once again.

“Once you become a world champion, you don’t want nothing else,” says the 33-year-old ‘J-Rock’. “I persevered through all the naysayers – ‘he can’t do this and he can’t do that’ – I proved them wrong and I shut them up. Getting my hand raised and being the new WBC interim champion, that’s all I’ve really been thinking about. That’s all I’ve really been dreaming about. I’ve been working towards it and I’m going to go get it.”

Showtime Championship Boxing

The video feature will air on Saturday night’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that begins at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The telecast also features top super welterweight contenders Erickson “Hammer” Lubin and Luis “Cuba” Arias squaring off in the 10-round co-main event. Plus, super flyweight world champion Fernando “Pumita” Martinez defending his IBF title against unbeaten Filipino contender Jade Bornea.

Veteran sportscaster Brian Custer will host the telecast while versatile combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo will handle the blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares. Three Hall of Famers round out the telecast team – Emmy-winning reporter Jim Gray, world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon, Jr., and boxing historian Steve Farhood, who will serve as unofficial scorer.

The executive producer is four-time Emmy Award winner David Dinkins, Jr., with Ray Smaltz III producing and Bob Dunphy, son of Hall of Fame boxing announcer Don Dunphy, directing. Sportscaster Alejandro Luna will call the action in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) with former world champion and ShoBox: The New Generation commentator Raul “El Diamante” Marquez serving alongside him as the expert analyst.

In Australia, Adames vs Williams airs live on Sunday, June 25.