Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley prelims

Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley free prelims air live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, June 24, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Khalil Coe (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey takes on Buneet Bisla (7-0, 3 KOs) of Surrey, BC, Canada in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Pablo Valdez (6-0, 5 KOs) of New York, NY faces Demian Daniel Fernandez (14-4, 5 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Ofacio Falcon (9-0, 6 KOs) of The Bronx, New York meets Pedro Vicente Scharbaai (7-5-1, 2 KOs) of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico in a six-rounder at lightweight.

In the 12-round main event, undefeated NABO super middleweight champion Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York defends his belt against former middleweight world title challenger Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) of Ballybofey, Ireland.

In the 10-round co-main event, Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) of Lomza, Poland goes up against Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs) of Danville, Virginia at heavyweight.

In Australia, Berlanga vs Quigley airs live on Sunday, June 25.

