Jared Anderson: Relentless full episode release date set – Teaser

Jared Anderson makes homecoming debut against former world champion Charles Martin

Heavyweight knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson makes his homecoming debut against former world champion Charles Martin on Saturday, July 1 at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds main event bout live on ESPN+.

Ahead of the event Top Rank hits the stream with a 30-minute video feature “Jared Anderson: Relentless”.

With 14 pro boxing bouts behind his belt to date, Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KO) holds a perfect 100% finish rate. In 2021 the 23-year-old was named “Prospect of the Year”.

Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KO) is a former IBF heavyweight champion. St. Louis, Missouri’s 37-year-old was in action last September when he stopped Devin Vargas in the fourth round.

Jared Anderson: Relentless full episode release date is scheduled for Saturday, June 24 at 11 am on ESPN2. The day after, the video lands on YouTube.

In Australia, Anderson vs Martin airs live on Sunday, July 2.

