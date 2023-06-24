PFL 6: Aubin-Mercier vs Romero airs live stream from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA on Friday, June 23. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the welterweight and lightweights classes, continuing the 2023 Regular Season.

The main event is the all-Canadian clash between 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier (18-5) and Anthony Romero (12-1). In the co-main event, 2022 PFL welterweight champion Sadibou Sy (14-6-2) of Sweden goes up against Shane Mitchell (13-5) of Australia.

Also on the card, Shane Burgos (15-4) of the United States takes on Yamato Nishikawa (21-4-6) of Japan at lightweight. As well, 2018 PFL welterweight champion Magomed Magomedkerimov (31-6) faces off David Zawada (18-8) of Germany. Plus, Magomed Umalatov (13-0) meets Nayib Lopez (16-0) of Mexico at welterweight. In addition, Clay Collard (22-10) of the United States duels Stevie Ray (25-12) of Scotland at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 24.

How to watch PFL 6: Aubin-Mercier vs Romero

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, June 23

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 11 am AEST

Prelims: 8 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 6: Aubin-Mercier vs Romero from practically anywhere.

PFL 6 results

Get PFL 6: Aubin-Mercier vs Romero full fight card results below.

Main card

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Anthony Romero by KO (knee, R3 at 0:28)

Sadibou Sy def. Shane Mitchell by KO (spinning wheel kick, R3 at 1:35)

Shane Burgos def. Yamato Nishikawa by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–26)

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. David Zawada by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:54)

Magomed Umalatov def. Nayib Lopez by unanimous decision 30–27, 30–27, 29–27)

Clay Collard def. Stevie Ray by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:04)

Preliminary card