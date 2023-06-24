PFL 6: Aubin-Mercier vs Romero airs live stream from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA on Friday, June 23. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the welterweight and lightweights classes, continuing the 2023 Regular Season.
The main event is the all-Canadian clash between 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier (18-5) and Anthony Romero (12-1). In the co-main event, 2022 PFL welterweight champion Sadibou Sy (14-6-2) of Sweden goes up against Shane Mitchell (13-5) of Australia.
Also on the card, Shane Burgos (15-4) of the United States takes on Yamato Nishikawa (21-4-6) of Japan at lightweight. As well, 2018 PFL welterweight champion Magomed Magomedkerimov (31-6) faces off David Zawada (18-8) of Germany. Plus, Magomed Umalatov (13-0) meets Nayib Lopez (16-0) of Mexico at welterweight. In addition, Clay Collard (22-10) of the United States duels Stevie Ray (25-12) of Scotland at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 24.
How to watch PFL 6: Aubin-Mercier vs Romero
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, June 23
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 8 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 6: Aubin-Mercier vs Romero from practically anywhere.
PFL 6 results
Get PFL 6: Aubin-Mercier vs Romero full fight card results below.
Main card
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Anthony Romero by KO (knee, R3 at 0:28)
- Sadibou Sy def. Shane Mitchell by KO (spinning wheel kick, R3 at 1:35)
- Shane Burgos def. Yamato Nishikawa by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–26)
- Magomed Magomedkerimov def. David Zawada by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:54)
- Magomed Umalatov def. Nayib Lopez by unanimous decision 30–27, 30–27, 29–27)
- Clay Collard def. Stevie Ray by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:04)
Preliminary card
- Carlos Leal def. Dilano Taylor by KO (punches, R2 at 1:13)
- Natan Schulte def. Raush Manfio by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Bruno Miranda def. Alex Martinez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Solomon Renfro def. Jarrah Al-Silawi by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:44)
- Brahyan Zurcher def. Mike Bardsley by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:45)
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Lamar Brown by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:35)