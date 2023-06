UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria airs live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24.

The main event is a five-round featherweight clash between No. 5-ranked Josh Emmett (18-3) of Sacramento, California and undefeated Halle, Germany-born Georgian-Spanish No. 9-ranked Ilia Topuria (13-0). The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between No. 9-ranked Amanda Ribas (11-3) of Varginha, Brazil and No. 11-ranked Maycee Barber (12-2) of Greeley, Colorado.

Also on the card, Austen Lane (12-3) of the United States and Justin Tafa (6-3) of Australia battle it out at heavyweight. As well, David Onama (10-2) of Uganda and Gabriel Santos (10-1) of Brazil square off at featherweight. In addition, Brendan Allen (21-5) of the United States and Bruno Silva (23-8) of Brazil duel at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 25.

How to watch UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, June 24

Main Card: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Prelims: 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, June 25

Main Card: 5 am AEST

Prelims: 1:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria results

Get UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card