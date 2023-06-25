Edgar Berlanga made the third successful defense of his NABO super middleweight title against Jason Quigley live on DAZN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 24. The native of Brooklyn, NY came out victorious over former world title challenger from Ballybofey, Ireland by unanimous decision, securing four knockdowns along the way.

After 12 rounds, two judges scored the fight 116-108 and one judge had it 118-106, all in favor of the local favorite.

26-year-old Edgar Berlanga was in action for the first time since last June. With the victory he improved to 21-0, 16 KOs. In his next fight in 2023 he is looking to face Jaime Munguia or Gennady Golovkin.

31-year-old Jason Quigley, who challenged Demetrius Andrade for WBO middleweight belt in November 2021, dropped to 20-3, 14 KOs.

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jason Quigley gets knocked down in his bout against Edgar Berlanga at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Edgar Berlanga during the break in his bout against Jason Quigley at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jason Quigley during the break in his bout against Edgar Berlanga at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jason Quigley receives an eight count in his bout against Edgar Berlanga at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Edgar Berlanga with his team and promoter Eddie Hearn post-win against Jason Quigley at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Get Berlanga vs Quigley full fight card results.