Edgar Berlanga made the third successful defense of his NABO super middleweight title against Jason Quigley live on DAZN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 24. The native of Brooklyn, NY came out victorious over former world title challenger from Ballybofey, Ireland by unanimous decision, securing four knockdowns along the way.
After 12 rounds, two judges scored the fight 116-108 and one judge had it 118-106, all in favor of the local favorite.
26-year-old Edgar Berlanga was in action for the first time since last June. With the victory he improved to 21-0, 16 KOs. In his next fight in 2023 he is looking to face Jaime Munguia or Gennady Golovkin.
31-year-old Jason Quigley, who challenged Demetrius Andrade for WBO middleweight belt in November 2021, dropped to 20-3, 14 KOs.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.
