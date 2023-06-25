Subscribe
Brendan Allen submits Bruno Silva in first round at UFC Jacksonville

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria

Parviz Iskenderov

Brendan Allen came out on top when he faced Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria live on ESPN+ from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24. The native of Beaufort, South Carolina claimed the win against his opponent from Cajazeiras, Brazil via rear-naked choke.

The middleweight bout was stopped by the referee at 4 minutes and 39 seconds into the first round following the tap.

With the victory, 27-year-old Allen improved to 22-5 and secured his fifth win in a row. Post-fight he said, next year he was looking to challenge for the title.

33-year-old Silva dropped to 23-9.

‘I will be the next champion’

“I’m the youngest guy in the top 15 with some of the most fights,” Brendan Allen said in his post fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I’m really doing it, I’ve been up here and I haven’t even reached my prime and I haven’t showed everything.”

“I will be the next champion. I am the only guy to be able to threaten the actual champion [Israel Adesanya] everywhere. With that being said, Izzy, ‘and new’ in 2024, I’m coming.”

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Get UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria full fight card results.

