Burley Brooks gets point deducted, defeats Caleb Truax by decision

Adames vs Williams

Parviz Iskenderov
Burley Brooks defeats Caleb Truax by decision
Caleb Truax delivers a big right hand in his bout against Burley Brooks at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, USA on June 24, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Burley Brooks took the win against Caleb Truax when the pair sqaured off at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The bout was featured on the top of preliminary lineup of action, leading to the main card topped by Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams live stream on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Burley Brooks of Dallas, Texas defeated former world champion Caleb Truax of Osseo, Minnesota by unanimous decision. After ten rounds at light heavyweight, the scores were 98-91, 96-93 and 96-93.

On his way to victory, Brooks got a point deducted after he lost his mouth piece for the fourth time in the fight.

27-year-old Brooks was in action for the first time since August 2021. With the win he improved to 7-2-1, 5 KOs and recorded his first victory since early 2020.

39-year-old Truax dropped to 31-6-2, 19 KOs and suffered the second defeat in row. His previous bout goes back to January 2021 when he lost his IBF super middleweight title by unanimous decision against Caleb Plant.

