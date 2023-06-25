Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Carlos Adames takes ninth-round stoppage win against Julian Williams to retain title

Adames vs Williams

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov

Carlos Adames retained his interim WBC super middleweight belt when he faced Julian Williams at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The pair battled it out on the top of three-fight televised card live on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The native of Comendador, Dominican Republic took the win against former unified super welterweight champion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania via stoppage. The referee stepped in and called it a day at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the ninth round. Williams and his corner were not happy with the stoppage, stating it was premature.

With the victory by TKO, 29-year-old Carlos Adames improved to 23-1, 18 KOs and made the first successful defense of the belt that he had claimed last October in Carson via third-round stoppage of Juan Macias Montiel.

33-year-old former unified WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Julian Williams dropped to 29-4-1, 16 KOs.

Get Adames vs Williams full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.