Carlos Adames retained his interim WBC super middleweight belt when he faced Julian Williams at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The pair battled it out on the top of three-fight televised card live on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The native of Comendador, Dominican Republic took the win against former unified super welterweight champion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania via stoppage. The referee stepped in and called it a day at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the ninth round. Williams and his corner were not happy with the stoppage, stating it was premature.

With the victory by TKO, 29-year-old Carlos Adames improved to 23-1, 18 KOs and made the first successful defense of the belt that he had claimed last October in Carson via third-round stoppage of Juan Macias Montiel.

33-year-old former unified WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Julian Williams dropped to 29-4-1, 16 KOs.

