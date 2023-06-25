David Onama claimed the win against Gabriel Santos when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria live on ESPN+ from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24. The 29-year-old fighter of Uganda dropped his opponent from Brazil with a solid right uppercut, followed by left hook and another right. It all culminated with a hammer fist once the latter hit the canvas.

The referee jumped in and called it a day at 4 minutes and 13 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by knockout, David Onama improved to 11-2. He also made his victorious Octagon return and rebounded from the defeat by majority decision suffered in his previous bout in August 2022 against Nate Landwehr.

Gabriel Santos dropped to 10-2 and collected his second defeat in a row.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

