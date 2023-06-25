Subscribe
Edgar Berlanga drops Jason Quigley multiple times, retains title by decision

Berlanga vs Quigley

Parviz Iskenderov
Edgar Berlanga defeats Jason Quigley to retain title
Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

NABO super middleweight champion Edgar Berlanga came out on top when he faced Jason Quigley at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24. The pair battled it out on the top of fight card live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Brooklyn’s 26-year-old defeated 31-year-old former middleweight world title challenger from Ballybofey, Ireland by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds the scores were 116-108, 116-108 and 118-106. On his way to victory, Berlanga sent Quigley to the canvas in the third and fifth rounds, as well as twice in the final round.

With the win, Edgar Berlanga made his successful ring return and retained his belt. He also remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 16 KOs.

Jason Quigley dropped to 20-3, 14 KOs.

Post-fight Berlanga said he was looking to compete again in 2023, and face a big name like Jaime Munguia or Gennady Golovkin.

Get Berlanga vs Quigley full fight card results.

