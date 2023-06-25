Erickson Lubin claimed the win against Luis Arias when the pair battled it out at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The super welterweight bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams live stream on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

The scheduled for 10 rounds matchup ended half way through. Lubin sent Arias to the canvas with a flurry of punches. The latter got back on his feet once the referee almost reached ten and consequently waved the fight off. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 11 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory, Erickson Lubin of Orlando, Florida improved to 25-2, 18 KOs and made his successful ring return. The 26-year-old rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout last April against Sebastian Fundora in his bid to take the interim WBC super welterweight belt.

25-year-old Luis Arias of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who appeared to protest the stoppage, dropped to 20-4-1, 9 KOs.

‘I am ready for the winner of tonight’s main event’

“I felt like I was landing my shots pretty well, landing my jab frequently” Lubin said post win. “He was a lot slower than I was, and I was able to see everything he had coming. I felt good. I’ve been to the gym since my Fundora loss.”

When asked if he thought Arias was up before the count or whether the fight should have been stopped, Lubin said: “I don’t know. I know, if they were gonna let him keep fighting I was gonna attack him, I was gonna try to get him out anyway”.

“I know he was hurt, I hurt him with body shot early in the round and he started to slow down a little bit, and then the head shot just put him down.”

“That Fundora fight just motivated me. I just came back strong. It is motivating me, I’m ready for tomorrow. I’m ready for the fights at 154. I am ready for the winner of tonight’s main event.”

