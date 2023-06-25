Subscribe
Fernando Martinez stops Jade Bornea in 11th round to retain title

IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez made the third successful defense of his title, when he faced Jade Bornea at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The bout kicked off the three-fight Showtime telecast, topped by Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The champion claimed the win to retain his belt via stoppage. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 29 into the eleventh round to save the challenger from further punishment.

With the victory by TKO, 31-year-old Fernando Martinez of Avellaneda, Argentina remained undefeated and improved to 16-0, 9 KOs. 28-year-old Jade Bornea of General Santos City, Philippines suffered his first career defeat, failed his first attempt to land the world title and dropped to 18-1, 12 KOs.

Get Adames vs Williams full fight card results.

