Jerwin Ancajas came out on top when he faced Wilner Soto at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The super bantamweight bout was featured on the preliminary lineup of action, leading to the card topped by Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams live stream on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

The scheduled for eight rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. Former world champion from the Philippines, Jerwin Ancajas dominated and stopped Wilner Soto of Canalete, Colombia with body punches. The referee stepped in and called it a day in Round 5.

With the victory by TKO, 31-year-old former IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas improved to 34-3-2, 23 KOs and rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered against current champion Fernando Daniel Martinez. 32-year-old Wilner Soto dropped to 22-13, 12 KOs and suffered his seventh defeat in a row.

Jerwin Ancajas TKO’s Wilner Soto in Round 5

Get Adames vs Williams full fight card results.