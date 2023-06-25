Subscribe
Joe Cusumano scores knockdown in first round, TKOs Adam Kownacki in 8th

Berlanga vs Quigley

Parviz Iskenderov
Joe Cusumano stops Adam Kownacki
Joe Cusumano and Adam Kownacki in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Joe Cusumano claimed the win against Adam Kownacki when the pair squared off at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24. The heavyweight bout served as the co-feature on the card headlined by Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

The 35-year-old native Danville, Virginia defeated his 34-year-old opponent of Brooklyn, New York by way of Lomza, Poland by TKO, sending him to the canvas in the first round along the way. The scheduled for 10 rounds fight was officially stopped at 2 minutes into the eighth round after Kownacki’s corner threw in the towel.

With the victory, Joe Cusumano secured his third win in a row and improved to 22-4, 20 KOs. Adam Kownacki dropped to 20-4, 15 KOs and suffered his fourth straight defeat.

Get Berlanga vs Quigley full fight card results.

Comments

