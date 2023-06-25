Subscribe
Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria full fight video highlights

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria

Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria squared off in the main event of UFC Jacksonville live stream on ESPN+ from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24. The contest featured No. 5-ranked featherweight contender of Sacramento, California up against undefeated Georgian-Spanish No. 9-ranked contender born in Halle, Germany. The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance.

In the end, one judge scored the fight 50-44, another judged had it 50-42 and the third judge gave 49-45, all in favor of “El Matador”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 26-year-old Ilia Topuria improved to 14-0 and remained undefeated. 38-year-old Josh Emmett dropped to 18-4 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Check out Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Emmett vs Topuria full fight video highlights

Ilia Topuria makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Josh Emmett.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Get UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria full fight card results.

