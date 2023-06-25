Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria squared off in the main event of UFC Jacksonville live stream on ESPN+ from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24. The contest featured No. 5-ranked featherweight contender of Sacramento, California up against undefeated Georgian-Spanish No. 9-ranked contender born in Halle, Germany. The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance.

In the end, one judge scored the fight 50-44, another judged had it 50-42 and the third judge gave 49-45, all in favor of “El Matador”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 26-year-old Ilia Topuria improved to 14-0 and remained undefeated. 38-year-old Josh Emmett dropped to 18-4 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Check out Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Emmett vs Topuria full fight video highlights

Ilia Topuria makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Josh Emmett.

Ready to prove why he sits with the top #5 featherweights in the world! ?



@JoshEmmettMMA makes the walk! #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/0WRqm3z9DR — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 24, 2023

Fight time.

Round 1.

Buenos momentos de Ilia en este asalto #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/qaIuIOsA7g — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 24, 2023

Round 2.

Ilia tiene nel rostro de Emmett ensangrentado ya! ? #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/sUbJ57wFor — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 24, 2023

Round 3.

Efectivo y paciente! Ilia Topuria tiene muy lastimado a Josh ??? #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/zenqdF9C2U — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 24, 2023

Round 4.

Round 5.

Miren esta belleza de técnica y agresividad de Ilia #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/VFXpqXJeuX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 24, 2023

Verdict.

Qué batalla?? Y aún invicto @Topuriailia ???? vence por decisión unánime a Josh Emmett en #UFCJacksonville ??? pic.twitter.com/o0H10FlNbm — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 24, 2023

Get UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria full fight card results.