Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria squared off in the main event of UFC Jacksonville live stream on ESPN+ from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24. The contest featured No. 5-ranked featherweight contender of Sacramento, California up against undefeated Georgian-Spanish No. 9-ranked contender born in Halle, Germany. The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance.
In the end, one judge scored the fight 50-44, another judged had it 50-42 and the third judge gave 49-45, all in favor of “El Matador”.
With the victory by unanimous decision, 26-year-old Ilia Topuria improved to 14-0 and remained undefeated. 38-year-old Josh Emmett dropped to 18-4 and suffered his second defeat in a row.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.
Check out Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
