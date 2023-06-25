Subscribe
Kel Spencer vs Lyle McFarlane ends in No Contest due to cut caused by head clash

Adames vs Williams

Parviz Iskenderov
Lyle McFarlane gets cut due to an accidental head clash
There was no winner in the fight between Kel Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs, 1 NC) of Linden, Michigan and Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KOs, 1 NC) of Okmulgee, Oklahoma at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, June 24. The scheduled for four rounds bout ended in No Contest due to cut left by an accidental head clash.

McFarlane was deemed unable to continue by the ringside physician. The 142-pound catchweight matchup was officially stopped at 1 minute and 31 seconds into the third round.

Spencer vs McFarlane was featured on the preliminary lineup of action, leading to the main card headlined by Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams live stream on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Get Adames vs Williams full fight card results.

