Berlanga vs Quigley results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Edgar Berlanga defends WBO NABO super middleweight title against Jason Quigley at The Theater at MSG

Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley battle it out in the main event live stream from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24. The contest pits NABO super middleweight titleholder of Brooklyn, NY against former middleweight world title challenger from Ballybofey, Ireland. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 25.

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs), 26, returns to The Garden since his previous fight last June, when he defeated Roamer Alexis Angulo by unanimous decision. Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs), 31, is looking for his second straight victory following his bout in April in Dublin, where he earned a UD against Gabor Gorbics.

The co-main event features Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York by way of Lomza, Poland up against Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs) of Danville, Virginia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at heavyweight.

Among Berlanga vs Quigley undercard bouts, Reshat Mati (13-0, 7 KOs) of Staten Island, New York and Dakota Linger (13-5-3, 9 KOs) of Buckhannon, West Virginia meet in a ten-round match at super lightweight. Plus, Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (3-0, 2 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico and Christian Robles (8-0, 3 KOs) of Zapopan, Mexico duel in an eight-round clash at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, June 25
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
Prelims: 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST

Berlanga vs Quigley fight card

Get Berlanga vs Quigley full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title
  • Adam Kownacki vs. Joe Cusumano, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Reshat Mati vs. Dakota Linger, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs. Christian Robles, 8 rounds, flyweight

Undercard

  • Khalil Coe vs. Buneet Bisla, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Pablo Valdez vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Ofacio Falcon vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 6 rounds, lightweight

Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley results

  • Ofacio Falcon def. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

