Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley battle it out in the main event live stream from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24. The contest pits NABO super middleweight titleholder of Brooklyn, NY against former middleweight world title challenger from Ballybofey, Ireland. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 25.

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs), 26, returns to The Garden since his previous fight last June, when he defeated Roamer Alexis Angulo by unanimous decision. Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs), 31, is looking for his second straight victory following his bout in April in Dublin, where he earned a UD against Gabor Gorbics.

The co-main event features Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York by way of Lomza, Poland up against Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs) of Danville, Virginia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at heavyweight.

Among Berlanga vs Quigley undercard bouts, Reshat Mati (13-0, 7 KOs) of Staten Island, New York and Dakota Linger (13-5-3, 9 KOs) of Buckhannon, West Virginia meet in a ten-round match at super lightweight. Plus, Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (3-0, 2 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico and Christian Robles (8-0, 3 KOs) of Zapopan, Mexico duel in an eight-round clash at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, June 25

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Prelims: 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST

Berlanga vs Quigley fight card

Get Berlanga vs Quigley full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title

Adam Kownacki vs. Joe Cusumano, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Reshat Mati vs. Dakota Linger, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs. Christian Robles, 8 rounds, flyweight

Undercard

Khalil Coe vs. Buneet Bisla, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Ofacio Falcon vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 6 rounds, lightweight

Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley results