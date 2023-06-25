Subscribe
Mateusz Rebecki stops Loik Radzhabov in second round at UFC Jacksonville

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria

Parviz Iskenderov

Mateusz Rebecki dominated and stopped Loik Radzhabov, when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria live on ESPN+ from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24. The 30-year-old southpaw from Gryfice, Poland dropped his 32-year-old opponent from Dushanbe, Tajikistan with a big overhand left that followed a heavy leg kick.

The referee jumped in and waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 36 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, Rebecki recorded his 15th win in a row and improved to 18-1. Radzhabov dropped to 17-5-1.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Get UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria full fight card results.

