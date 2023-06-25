Subscribe
Maycee Barber TKO’s Amanda Ribas in second round at UFC Jacksonville

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria

Parviz Iskenderov

Maycee Barber came out victorious when she faced Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria live on ESPN+ from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, June 24. The co-main event bout ended in favor of the American fighter, who stopped her opponent with punches and elbows, after delivering and dropping the Brazilian competitor with a big left kick to the head followed by a heavy right hand.

The women’s flyweight was stopped at 3 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, No. 11-ranked Maycee Barber improved to 13-2. The 25-year-old of Greeley, Colorado recorded her fifth win in a row.

No. 9-ranked Amanda Ribas, 29, of Varginha, Brazil dropped to 11-4.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Get UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria full fight card results.

