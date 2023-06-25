Subscribe
Adames vs Williams results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Carlos Adames defends interim WBC middleweight title against Julian Williams at The Armory in Minneapolis

Stream Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams live results from The Armory in Minneapolis
Carlos Adames and Julian Williams at the weigh-in ceremomy ahead of their bout at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, USA | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Carlos Adames and Julian Williams battle it out in the main event live stream from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The contest pits the interim WBC middleweight champion of Comendador, Dominican Republic against former unified super welterweight titleholder of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 25.

Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs), 29, took the belt last October in Carson, where he stopped Juan Macias Montiel in the third round. Former unified WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs), 33, was in action in November 2022 in Minneapolis, where he scored a unanimous decision against Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla.

In the co-main event, Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida and Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin square off in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. The 12-round telecast opener features IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) of Avellaneda, Argentina up against Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines.

Among Adames vs Williams undercard bouts, former world champion Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) of Osseo, Minnesota faces Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, former world champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) of the Philippines takes on Wilner Soto (22-12, 12 KOs) of Canalete, Colombia in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Kel Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs) of Linden, Michigan meets Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KOs) of Okmulgee, Oklahoma in a four-rounder at 142-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

UK, Australia & other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Saturday June 24 / Sunday, June 25
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 11:30 pm BST / 8:30 am AEST

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Adames vs Williams from practically anywhere.

Adames vs Williams fight card

Get Adames vs Williams full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight – Adames’ interim WBC middleweight title
  • Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s IBF super flyweight title

Undercard

  • Caleb Truax vs. Burley Brooks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jerwin Ancajas vs. Wilner Soto, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Kel Spencer vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Non-televised

  • Ray Ray Robinson vs. Ryan Raglin, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Robert Meriwether III vs. Ezra Rabin, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Shawn McCalman vs. Bo Gibbs Jr, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams results

  • Shawn McCalman def. Bo Gibbs Jr by TKO (R3 at 0:37)
  • Robert Meriwether III def. Ezra Rabin by unanimous decision

Comments

