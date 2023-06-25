Carlos Adames and Julian Williams battle it out in the main event live stream from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 24. The contest pits the interim WBC middleweight champion of Comendador, Dominican Republic against former unified super welterweight titleholder of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 25.

Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs), 29, took the belt last October in Carson, where he stopped Juan Macias Montiel in the third round. Former unified WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs), 33, was in action in November 2022 in Minneapolis, where he scored a unanimous decision against Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla.

In the co-main event, Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida and Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin square off in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. The 12-round telecast opener features IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) of Avellaneda, Argentina up against Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines.

Among Adames vs Williams undercard bouts, former world champion Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) of Osseo, Minnesota faces Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, former world champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) of the Philippines takes on Wilner Soto (22-12, 12 KOs) of Canalete, Colombia in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Kel Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs) of Linden, Michigan meets Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KOs) of Okmulgee, Oklahoma in a four-rounder at 142-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

UK, Australia & other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Saturday June 24 / Sunday, June 25

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Prelims: 11:30 pm BST / 8:30 am AEST

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Adames vs Williams from practically anywhere.

Adames vs Williams fight card

Get Adames vs Williams full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight – Adames’ interim WBC middleweight title

Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s IBF super flyweight title

Undercard

Caleb Truax vs. Burley Brooks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Wilner Soto, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Kel Spencer vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Non-televised

Ray Ray Robinson vs. Ryan Raglin, 4 rounds, featherweight

Robert Meriwether III vs. Ezra Rabin, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Shawn McCalman vs. Bo Gibbs Jr, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams results