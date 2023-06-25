Subscribe
Reshat Mati stops Dakota Linger in ninth round to remain undefeated

Berlanga vs Quigley

Reshat Mati defeats Dakota Linger
Reshat Mati and Dakota Linger in their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA on June 24, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Reshat Mati improved his unbeaten record when he faced Dakota Linger at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24. The scheduled for ten rounds super lightweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 25.

Mati claimed the win against Linger via stoppage, dominating his opponent with a flurry of punches. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 59 seconds into the ninth round.

With the victory by TKO, 24-year-old Reshat Mati of Staten Island, New York improved to 14-0, 8 KOs. 21-year-old Dakota Linger of Buckhannon, West Virginia dropped to 13-6-3, 9 KOs.

